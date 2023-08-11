Head-To-Head Contrast: Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) versus Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Free Report) and Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Össur hf. and Surmodics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Össur hf. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Surmodics $130.60 million 3.94 -$27.27 million ($1.65) -22.07

Össur hf. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surmodics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Össur hf. N/A N/A N/A Surmodics -17.58% -8.34% -5.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Össur hf. and Surmodics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.3% of Surmodics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Surmodics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Össur hf. and Surmodics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Össur hf. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surmodics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Surmodics has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.42%. Given Surmodics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than Össur hf..

Summary

Surmodics beats Össur hf. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Össur hf.

Össur hf., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. The Prosthetics segment offers mechanical products, such as lower limb prosthetics and finger prostheses; and bionic products microprocessor-controlled feet, knees, hands, liners, fingers, and other components integrated with sensors, computing power, internal intelligence, and actuators for amputees. The Bracing & Supports segment provides bracing and supports products, such as supporting devices for spinal, knee, hip, foot, ankle, and hands that are primarily used to support joints and other body parts for therapeutic and preventative purposes; and injury solutions to enhance the healing process of fractures and ligament injuries. It serves specialized healthcare providers, including orthopedic and prosthetic clinics, hospitals, and surgery centers. The company sells its products through its direct sales networks and distributors. Össur hf. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland. Össur hf. is a subsidiary of William Demant Invest A/S.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD). The Medical Device segment engages in the provision of surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices; and drug-delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug-delivery from the surface of a medical device for coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular and structural heart, and other markets, as well as manufacturing of vascular intervention medical devices, including drug-coated balloons, mechanical thrombectomy devices, and radial access balloon catheters and guide sheaths. The IVD segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as diagnostic and biomedical research markets. This segment offers protein stabilizers, substrates, surface coatings, and antigens. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

