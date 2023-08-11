HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.24

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $8.11. HG shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 261 shares.
HG Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.54.
HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. HG had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.14%.
HG Company Profile
HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HG
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.