HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.24

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $8.11. HG shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 261 shares.

HG Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Get HG alerts:

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. HG had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.