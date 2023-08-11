Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,625 ($20.77) to GBX 2,000 ($25.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,510 ($19.30) to GBX 1,610 ($20.58) in a report on Sunday, April 23rd.
Hill & Smith Stock Performance
