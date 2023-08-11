Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.19 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.68 billion-$132.68 billion.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $33.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Honda Motor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 689.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

