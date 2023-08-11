Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Cut to $1.85 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.85 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Honest stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.45. Honest has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Honest had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honest will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,747 shares of company stock worth $130,789. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Honest by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 100,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Honest by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honest by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honest by 40.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 68,188 shares in the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

