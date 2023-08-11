IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.09.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

IGMS stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.18% and a negative net margin of 14,007.47%. IGM Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,549.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

