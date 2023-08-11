iHeartMedia’s (IHRT) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IHRT. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. 1,125,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,643. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 93,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 215,304 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 44,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

