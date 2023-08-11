ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Stacy Ann Coen Sells 100,210 Shares

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stacy Ann Coen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 2.0 %

IMGN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,238. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,815 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,216,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,140,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

