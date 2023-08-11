Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $11.80 during midday trading on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.