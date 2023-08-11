Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 540.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $11.80 during midday trading on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

