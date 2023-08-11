ING Groep NV Buys 608,051 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,051 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $85,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

KO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.17. 8,469,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,228,108. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $264.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

