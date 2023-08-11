ING Groep NV Has $26.98 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $13.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $806.95. 526,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,694. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $743.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $761.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

