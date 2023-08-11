ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,454,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,706 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.17% of Amcor worth $27,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 5,025,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,863,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

