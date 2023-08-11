ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14,085.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,981 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,942 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $8.32 on Friday, reaching $421.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,244. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

