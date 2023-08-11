ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,295,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.77% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. 54,466,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,596,510. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

