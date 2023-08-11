ING Groep NV Purchases 51,662 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,662 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $32,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $11,121,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Trading Up 1.7 %
BIIB traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.68. 869,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,984. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.78.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
