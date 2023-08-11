ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,441 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $64,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $216,769,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124,743 shares of company stock valued at $239,966,809 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $208.74. 2,930,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.55 and its 200 day moving average is $197.41. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 547.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.