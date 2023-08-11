ING Groep NV Sells 403,000 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.36% of Aramark worth $33,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Aramark by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Aramark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Aramark Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.