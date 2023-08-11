ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 637,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,451 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $31,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

Newmont Trading Up 0.9 %

Newmont stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

