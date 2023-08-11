Insider Buying: Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Acquires $46,175.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,837.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MYE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Myers Industries by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Myers Industries by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Myers Industries by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.