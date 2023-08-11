Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $1,108,603.30 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 32,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,108,603.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,079,460.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Laura Desmond sold 125,346 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $4,209,118.68.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $425,265.95.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $415,765.58.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $399,518.93.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE DV opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,718 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $32,287,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $42,675,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

