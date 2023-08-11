Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman Sells 120,631 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $8,480,359.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,800,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FWONK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. 731,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,170. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.73.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,481,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWONK

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.