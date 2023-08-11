Insider Selling: NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC) EVP Sells $130,650.00 in Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Free Report) EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NiSource Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NIMC opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.51. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81.
NiSource Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.9375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $7.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
