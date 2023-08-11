Insider Selling: NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC) EVP Sells $130,650.00 in Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Get Free Report) EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIMC opened at $100.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.51. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.63 and a fifty-two week high of $121.81.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.9375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $7.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIMC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 153.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 29.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 53.5% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NiSource by 112.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

