Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells $156,070.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total value of $156,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,994.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

