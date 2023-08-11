Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Sells $1,247,774.51 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.84 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.73.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

