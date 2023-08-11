Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Lowered to $300.00 at TD Cowen

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research upped their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.57.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $8.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.28. 1,611,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,498. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 262.54, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Insulet has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.69.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $550,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 55.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $105,275,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

