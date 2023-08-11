Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Ventyx Biosciences accounts for 2.0% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,135,000.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 807,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,945. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $127,170.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,123.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $364,149.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,807.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $127,170.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,123.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,893,179. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

