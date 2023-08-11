Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $18.73 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for about 3.8% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.75. 621,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,256. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.03. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $380.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,100. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

