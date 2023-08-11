Integral Health Asset Management LLC Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 2.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

HCA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.05. 1,088,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.91. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

