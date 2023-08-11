Integral Health Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.1% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Sage Therapeutics worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,304. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.