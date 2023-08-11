Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.50. 151,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 116,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Strength in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Interactive Strength Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bradley James Wickens acquired 5,000 shares of Interactive Strength stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,704,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,531.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 33,740 shares of company stock valued at $174,269 over the last three months.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

