International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,754. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

