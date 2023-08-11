Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Trading Up 40.4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) traded up 40.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.66. 387,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 243,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $66,000.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

