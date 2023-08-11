Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.8% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $368.59. 71,724,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,514,426. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.