Investment House LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.68. 670,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,176. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

