Investment House LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $155,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,172,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,147,701. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

