Investment House LLC Purchases 123 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after buying an additional 1,752,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Linde by 183.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $450,378,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.82. 692,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $393.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.