Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average volume of 94 put options.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Grey

In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Bg (De) Llc sold 65,567,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $91,794,243.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 820.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth $29,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Shares of BGRY stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $339.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.74. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 173.57% and a negative return on equity of 157.23%. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

