ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.01. 28,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 20,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

