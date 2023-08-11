IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) Stake Raised by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the period. IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 4.1% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC owned approximately 12.10% of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

ULTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.58. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654. IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.59.

Get IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

About IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of ultra-short maturity investment grade bonds. ULTR was launched on Jul 31, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.