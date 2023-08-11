iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.43. 503,144 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

