iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $103.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

