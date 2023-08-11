iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

