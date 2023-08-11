iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWF traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $273.29. 985,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,873. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.