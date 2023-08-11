iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Trimmed by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after buying an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

