IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISEE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a current ratio of 15.53. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

