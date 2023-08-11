JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.75.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
