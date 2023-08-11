Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 3,740 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $823,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,259,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,910,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. 48,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,301. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.07 and its 200-day moving average is $207.83.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $79,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,883,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,320,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.