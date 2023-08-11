JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $90.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.48.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,035,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,871,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,640.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $7,285,550.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,063,418.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 18,652 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,871,355.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,759,640.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

