JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target to GBX 113

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.33) to GBX 113 ($1.44) in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($2.03) to GBX 183 ($2.34) in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 115 ($1.47) in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DROOF

Deliveroo Stock Performance

About Deliveroo

Shares of DROOF remained flat at $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

(Get Free Report)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.