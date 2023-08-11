JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $46.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

NYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,138. New York Times has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 4.7% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,277,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

